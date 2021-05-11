Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1236 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +13%
1493
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9662
9656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +24%
3222
2591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17839
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
18139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +23%
1532
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +4%
7212
6936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
