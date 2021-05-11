Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1236 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +13%
1493
Ryzen 5 3600
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +24%
3222
Ryzen 5 3600
2591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H
17839
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
18139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +23%
1532
Ryzen 5 3600
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 250 USD 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11500H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 11500H?
