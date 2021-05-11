Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1360 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +8%
1493
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +27%
9662
7635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +5%
3222
3063
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +10%
17839
16184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +12%
1532
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +39%
7212
5172
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1