Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U VS Intel Core i5 11500H AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5650U and 11500H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1500 vs 1347 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Cezanne U Model number i5-11500H - Socket BGA-1787 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 24-29x 23x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 256 448 TMUs 16 28 ROPs 8 7 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11500H 0.742 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12