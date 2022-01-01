Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
Intel Core i5 11500H
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1500 vs 1347 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Cezanne U
Model number i5-11500H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11500H and Core i7 10750H
2. Core i5 11500H and Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Core i5 11500H and Core i7 1185G7
4. Core i5 11500H and Core i7 11370H
5. Core i5 11500H and Apple M1
6. Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Apple M1
10. Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Intel Core i5 11500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский