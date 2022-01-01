Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1500 vs 1347 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +10%
1504
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +35%
9609
7144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +6%
3158
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +6%
16400
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +11%
1509
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +29%
6835
5318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
