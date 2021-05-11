Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1140 points
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +20%
1497
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9648
Ryzen 7 4800HS +11%
10692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +21%
3211
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17286
Ryzen 7 4800HS +11%
19170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +32%
1518
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +2%
6809
6646
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
