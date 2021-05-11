Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +4%
1469
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9422
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +2%
3161
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17404
Ryzen 7 5800H +24%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +8%
1504
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7137
Ryzen 7 5800H +3%
7360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
