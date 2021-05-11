Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 11500H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1530 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H
1493
Apple M1 +2%
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +23%
9662
Apple M1
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H
3222
Apple M1 +18%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +15%
17839
Apple M1
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H
1532
Apple M1 +15%
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H
7212
Apple M1 +8%
7790

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-11500H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24-29x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +465%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1185G7 vs Core i5 11500H
2. Core i7 11800H vs Core i5 11500H
3. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Core i5 11500H
4. Core i5 11400H vs Core i5 11500H
5. Core i5 11500 vs Core i5 11500H
6. Core i7 1065G7 vs Apple M1
7. Core i5 10300H vs Apple M1
8. Core i5 1135G7 vs Apple M1
9. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Apple M1
10. Core i5 8250U vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 11500H?
EnglishРусский