Intel Core i5 11500H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1530 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Apple M1 +2%
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +23%
9662
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3222
Apple M1 +18%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +15%
17839
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1532
Apple M1 +15%
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7212
Apple M1 +8%
7790
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1