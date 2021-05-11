Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 10200H

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 10200H
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 10200H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1093 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +108%
17839
Core i5 10200H
8564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price 250 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-11500H i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or i5 11500H?
