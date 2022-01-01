Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 10210U

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1500 vs 969 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +231%
9609
Core i5 10210U
2906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +154%
16400
Core i5 10210U
6454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +128%
6835
Core i5 10210U
3001
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i5-11500H i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

