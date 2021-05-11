Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1135 points
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +33%
1493
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +96%
9662
4927
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +21%
3222
2670
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +100%
17839
8934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +34%
1532
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +82%
7212
3964
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
