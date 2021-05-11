Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Core i5 1035G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 1035G7

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G7
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 1035G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G7 and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1097 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 4.43 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +196%
9648
Core i5 1035G7
3257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +104%
17286
Core i5 1035G7
8464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 1035G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Ice Lake
Model number i5-11500H i5-1035G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24-29x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 1035G7
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 55.63 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G7 or i5 11500H?
