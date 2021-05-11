Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1173 points
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +34%
1497
1120
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +90%
9648
5066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +36%
3211
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +75%
17286
9869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +28%
1518
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +54%
6809
4430
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 4, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Ice Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1344
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
