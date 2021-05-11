Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-11500H i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H +94%
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

