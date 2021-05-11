Intel Core i5 11500H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1382 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +6%
1493
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +79%
9662
5398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +9%
3222
2948
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +56%
17839
11452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +10%
1532
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +55%
7212
4648
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
