Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 1130G7

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1130G7
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 1130G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1130G7 and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1273 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.742 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +197%
9648
Core i5 1130G7
3248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +62%
17286
Core i5 1130G7
10666
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 1130G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-11500H i7-1130G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 8-18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 1130G7 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1130G7 or i5 11500H?
