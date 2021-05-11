Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1325 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +75%
17839
Core i5 1135G7
10205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-11500H i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 11500H?
