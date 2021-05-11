Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 11400H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
578
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +10%
4191
3812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
