Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 250 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-11500H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i5 11500H?
