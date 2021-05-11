Intel Core i5 11500H vs i5 11500
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
578
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7340
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1