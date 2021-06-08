Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1013 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +39%
1410
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +43%
4686
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
