Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i5 1155G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i5 1155G7
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1013 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +39%
1410
Ryzen 3 5300U
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +43%
4686
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1155G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i5 1155G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i5 1155G7
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i5 1155G7
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 1155G7?
EnglishРусский