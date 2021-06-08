Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U VS Intel Core i5 1155G7 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3500U and 1155G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 784 points

Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 28 vs 35 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.13 TFLOPS

General Vendor Intel AMD Released June 8, 2021 January 6, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+ Model number i7-1155G7 - Socket BGA-1449 FP5 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 10-25x 21x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 640 512 TMUs 40 32 ROPs 20 8 Execution Units 80 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1155G7 +25% 1.41 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3500U 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12