Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i5 1155G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i5 1155G7
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1080 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +29%
1399
Ryzen 5 4500U
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1155G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i5 8250U
3. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
4. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
5. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 3500U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 3700U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U
10. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1155G7?
EnglishРусский