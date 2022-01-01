Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4230
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3050
Ryzen 5 5625U +1%
3076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10518
Ryzen 5 5625U +44%
15162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
Ryzen 5 5625U +3%
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4242
Ryzen 5 5625U +35%
5712
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1