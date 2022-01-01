Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 1132 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +16%
1411
1214
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
Ryzen 7 4700U +76%
7311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +15%
2932
2539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10232
Ryzen 7 4700U +32%
13522
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +15%
1301
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4089
Ryzen 7 4700U +20%
4892
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
