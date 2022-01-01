Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1623 vs 1302 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1432
Ryzen 7 6800H +9%
1567
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4240
Ryzen 7 6800H +250%
14848
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2890
Ryzen 7 6800H +14%
3285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10143
Ryzen 7 6800H +137%
24002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Ryzen 7 6800H +25%
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4137
Ryzen 7 6800H +143%
10060
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
