Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1437 vs 1302 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +1%
1411
1399
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +106%
8581
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
3053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10232
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +70%
17357
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
1423
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4089
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +53%
6262
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
