Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1302 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Ryzen 9 5900X +10%
1553
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
Ryzen 9 5900X +392%
20464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
Ryzen 9 5900X +18%
3466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10232
Ryzen 9 5900X +282%
39089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 9 5900X +26%
1636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4089
Ryzen 9 5900X +243%
14028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
