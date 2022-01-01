Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i5 1155G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i5 1155G7
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1302 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
1411
Ryzen 9 5900X +10%
1553
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4159
Ryzen 9 5900X +392%
20464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
2932
Ryzen 9 5900X +18%
3466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
10232
Ryzen 9 5900X +282%
39089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
1301
Ryzen 9 5900X +26%
1636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4089
Ryzen 9 5900X +243%
14028
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Vermeer
Model number i5-1155G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU No

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 1155G7
2. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 1155G7
3. Intel Core i5 11300H or i5 1155G7
4. Intel Core i5 1235U or i5 1155G7
5. Intel Core i7 1255U or i5 1155G7
6. Apple M1 Pro or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
7. Intel Core i9 11900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 9 5900X
10. Intel Core i7 12700KF or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5 1155G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский