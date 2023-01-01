Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1537 vs 1302 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1416
Ryzen 9 6900HS +9%
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4177
Ryzen 9 6900HS +234%
13960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2896
Ryzen 9 6900HS +14%
3315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10079
Ryzen 9 6900HS +136%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
Ryzen 9 6900HS +17%
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Ryzen 9 6900HS +126%
9200
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
