We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 1155G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1537 vs 1302 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4177
Ryzen 9 6900HS +234%
13960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
10079
Ryzen 9 6900HS +136%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4074
Ryzen 9 6900HS +126%
9200
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-1155G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.0-2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 35 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

