Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
50
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1429 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Apple M1 +23%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686
Apple M1 +60%
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
