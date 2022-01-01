Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i5 1155G7
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1302 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
1411
M1 Max +8%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4159
M1 Max +196%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
2932
M1 Max +31%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
10232
M1 Max +119%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
1301
M1 Max +37%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4089
M1 Max +207%
12570
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 8, 2021 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 -
Model number i5-1155G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10-25x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
2. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
3. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
4. Intel Core i5 1235U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
5. Intel Core i7 1255U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
6. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Apple M1 Max
8. Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M1 Max
9. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M1 Max
10. Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M1 Max

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 1155G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский