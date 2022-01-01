Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1302 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
M1 Max +8%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
M1 Max +196%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
M1 Max +31%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10232
M1 Max +119%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
M1 Max +37%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4089
M1 Max +207%
12570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|-
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4096
|TMUs
|40
|256
|ROPs
|20
|128
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
