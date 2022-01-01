Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 1166 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +17%
2932
2510
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +4%
10232
9839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +13%
1301
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +7%
4089
3831
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
