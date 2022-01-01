Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 1166 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-1155G7 i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 12
Execution Units 80 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

