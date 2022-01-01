Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i3 1125G4 VS Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 1155G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 Newer - released 9-months later

22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 1166 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i3 1125G4

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 8, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP4 Model number i5-1155G7 i3-1125G4 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 10-25x 9-20x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 640 384 TMUs 40 24 ROPs 20 12 Execution Units 80 48 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1155G7 1.41 TFLOPS Core i3 1125G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16