Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i5 10300H VS Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 10300H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10300H and 1155G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1142 points Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i5 10300H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 8, 2021 April 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-H Model number i7-1155G7 i5-10300H Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 10-25x 25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz Shading Units 640 192 TMUs 40 24 ROPs 20 3 Execution Units 80 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1155G7 +271% 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 10300H 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16