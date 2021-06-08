Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i5 1035G1 VS Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 1035G1 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 1155G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1094 points Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1 Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i5 1035G1

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 8, 2021 August 1, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake Model number i7-1155G7 i5-1035G1 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics G1 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 10-25x 10x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics G1 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 640 256 TMUs 40 32 ROPs 20 4 Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1155G7 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 1035G1 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512