Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1094 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1073
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4198
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +27%
1384
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +34%
4302
3220
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
