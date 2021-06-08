Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1723
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15783
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Core i5 11400H +1%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4302
Core i5 11400H +37%
5898
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
