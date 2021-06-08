Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1155G7 or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1155G7 i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7 +269%
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

