Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1171 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +39%
3353
Ryzen 3 3100
2416
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +59%
18623
Ryzen 3 3100
11715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +35%
1569
Ryzen 3 3100
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +19%
6103
Ryzen 3 3100
5145

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5 11600?
