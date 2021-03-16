Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
77
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1171 points
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +39%
3353
2416
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +59%
18623
11715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +35%
1569
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +19%
6103
5145
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
