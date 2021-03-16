Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1011 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +49%
3353
2249
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +41%
18623
13173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +55%
1569
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +10%
6103
5546
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
