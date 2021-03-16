Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1054 points
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3085
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +39%
3415
2459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +32%
18899
14318
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +63%
1727
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +33%
7588
5686
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
