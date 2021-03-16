Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1492 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +14%
1727
Ryzen 5 5600G
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11600 vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 11600 vs Core i5 10600
3. Core i5 11600 vs Core i5 11600KF
4. Core i5 11600 vs Ryzen 7 5700G
5. Core i5 11600 vs Core i7 11700
6. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 11600?
EnglishРусский