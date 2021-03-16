Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 974 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
403
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3446
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +53%
3353
2185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +19%
18623
15690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +62%
1569
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6103
Ryzen 7 2700 +5%
6398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1