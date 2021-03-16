Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or Ryzen 7 2700: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 7 2700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700 and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 974 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +53%
3353
Ryzen 7 2700
2185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +19%
18623
Ryzen 7 2700
15690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +62%
1569
Ryzen 7 2700
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
6103
Ryzen 7 2700 +5%
6398

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i5 11600
2. Core i7 10700 and Core i5 11600
3. Core i7 11700KF and Core i5 11600
4. Core i7 11700K and Core i5 11600
5. Core i5 11600K and Core i5 11600
6. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 2700
7. Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 7 2700
8. Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 2700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i5 11600?
EnglishРусский