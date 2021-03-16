Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1075 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3896
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +39%
3353
2404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +6%
18623
17597
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +48%
1569
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6103
Ryzen 7 2700X +17%
7128
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
