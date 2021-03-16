Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1295 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4818
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +26%
3353
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18623
Ryzen 7 3700X +22%
22736
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +23%
1569
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6103
Ryzen 7 3700X +30%
7963
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
