Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600
3415
Ryzen 7 5800 +2%
3480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
18899
Ryzen 7 5800 +42%
26821
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +4%
1727
Ryzen 7 5800
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
7588
Ryzen 7 5800 +29%
9751

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

