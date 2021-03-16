Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1231 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

