Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1335 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
9216
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +24%
3415
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18899
Ryzen 9 3950X +111%
39939
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +28%
1727
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7588
Ryzen 9 3950X +81%
13771
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
