Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +3%
1622
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11297
Ryzen 9 5900X +85%
20924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3291
Ryzen 9 5900X +7%
3530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18489
Ryzen 9 5900X +117%
40111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +10%
1688
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7672
Ryzen 9 5900X +44%
11062
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
