Intel Core i5 11600 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i5 11600
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
11297
Ryzen 9 5900X +85%
20924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
18489
Ryzen 9 5900X +117%
40111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +10%
1688
Ryzen 9 5900X
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
7672
Ryzen 9 5900X +44%
11062

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

