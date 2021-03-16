Intel Core i5 11600 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11600 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +4%
1612
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11252
M1 Max +12%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3334
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18338
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1671
M1 Max +8%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7780
M1 Max +65%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-11600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|64
|256
|ROPs
|32
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1