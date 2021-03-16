Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i5 11600
Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11600 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +4%
1612
M1 Max
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
11252
M1 Max +12%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
18338
M1 Max
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600
1671
M1 Max +8%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
7780
M1 Max +65%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i5-11600 -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 64 256
ROPs 32 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600
0.46 TFLOPS
M1 Max +2161%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 11600
2. Intel Core i5 11600K or i5 11600
3. Intel Core i7 11700K or i5 11600
4. Intel Core i5 10600KF or i5 11600
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 11600
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Apple M1 Max
8. Intel Core i9 11980HK or Apple M1 Max
9. Intel Core i9 9980HK or Apple M1 Max
10. Intel Core i9 11900K or Apple M1 Max

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 11600?
EnglishРусский