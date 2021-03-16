Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs i5 11400

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600
7653
Core i5 11400 +15%
8788

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600 i5-11400
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K and Core i5 11600
2. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 11600
3. Core i5 11500 and Core i5 11600
4. Ryzen 5 5600X and Core i5 11400
5. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 11400
6. Core i5 10400F and Core i5 11400
7. Core i5 11400F and Core i5 11400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 11600?
EnglishРусский