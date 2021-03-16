Intel Core i5 11600 vs i5 11400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19123
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +1%
1708
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7653
Core i5 11400 +15%
8788
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
