Intel Core i5 11600 vs i5 11400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1664 vs 1505 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +20%
1589
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +9%
11072
10141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +4%
3188
3065
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +3%
18068
17598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +10%
1637
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +5%
7444
7084
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
