Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600 or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600 vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i5 11600
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 11600 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 11600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1664 vs 1505 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +20%
1589
Core i5 11400F
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +9%
11072
Core i5 11400F
10141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600 +3%
18068
Core i5 11400F
17598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600 +10%
1637
Core i5 11400F
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600 and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price - 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600 i5-11400F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600 official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11600 vs Core i7 10700K
2. Core i5 11600 vs Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Core i5 11600 vs Core i5 10400
4. Core i5 11600 vs Core i9 11900K
5. Core i5 11600 vs Core i5 11400
6. Core i5 11400F vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 10600K
8. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 11600K
9. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 11600KF
10. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 10600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400F or i5 11600?
EnglishРусский