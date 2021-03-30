Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1293 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +18%
1535
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +66%
11112
6678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +26%
3380
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +58%
19851
12570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +30%
1668
1283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +55%
7995
5142
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
