Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1137 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Radeon Vega 6 integrated graphics: 0.85 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +34%
3380
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +79%
19851
11118
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +47%
1668
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +81%
7995
4422
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1101 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
