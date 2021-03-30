Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1002 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +58%
11112
Ryzen 5 2600
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +50%
3380
Ryzen 5 2600
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +51%
19851
Ryzen 5 2600
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +43%
7995
Ryzen 5 2600
5572

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 30, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i5-11600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 32 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 11600K?
