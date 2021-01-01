Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1697 vs 1213 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +40%
1695
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +19%
8022
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
